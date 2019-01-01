PSG to sell one million shirts following collaboration with Nike's Jordan brand

The Ligue 1 champions to beat shirt sales records following the launch of PSG x Jordan partnership

announced back in September that they would be teaming up with basketball legend Michael Jordan’s fashion line. Since then, PSG have produced a full range of Jordan-branded gear which has seen the Jordan 'Jumpman' logo replace the Eiffel Tower on PSG's UEFA kit this season.

The PSG x Jordan collaboration has become increasingly popular in the US, with high-profile National Basketball Association (NBA) stars Ben Simmons, Draymond Green and Nicolas Batum seen wearing the co-branded clothing line, as well as Justin Timberlake who was spotted wearing a jacket during a concert in Paris.

Such endorsements have seen the club’s shirt sales rise by a huge 470 per cent in the US. As well as football shirts, the deal also saw PSG and Jordan appear together on basketball jerseys, caps and jackets.

Also included in the collection were a new pair of limited edition Nike Phantom VSN boots as well as a corresponding pair of PSG-themed Air Jordan 1 basketball trainers.

In 2016, Neymar became the first player to wear custom Jordan boots when he donned a pair for 's opening match at the 2016 Olympics, which saw Brazil win gold by beating in the final on penalties.

Speaking at the launch of the three-year partnership in September, Michael Jordan said: "Jordan Brand and Paris Saint-Germain share a distinct position in sport and style, so to partner with the club is a natural fit. We’re excited to unite these two passionate communities by putting the Jumpman on the chest of Paris Saint-Germain to continue fuelling the energy for sport and style globally."

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said: “The partnership between Paris Saint-Germain and Jordan Brand reflects the ambition of both brands to combine style, performance and innovation. We share many values with Jordan Brand, which is known worldwide for its sporting heritage and exciting contemporary designs. We believe it is a partnership which will excite our fans, help us to reach new audiences and enhance our global reach.”

Last season, PSG’s shirt sales topped 800,000 following the signings of both Neymar from and Kylian Mbappe from . This year’s figures are set to see them enter the top five clubs for shirt sales, behind only , Barcelona, and .