PSG set to sack manager Christophe Galtier after final game of the season against Clermont following tumultuous campaign

WHAT HAPPENED? PSG play their final game of the season on Saturday against Clermont Foot after which they will part ways with their manager Christophe Galtier, according to L’Equipe.

The report also states that the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim ben Hamad al-Thani, is in Paris and has formalised the departure of the French manager.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After winning the club's 11th Ligue 1 title last week, the 56-year-old manager claimed that he deserved a second chance as he felt that it was a special season for the club as they fought hard under difficult circumstances and eventually won the league title.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Under Galtier's tutelage, PSG crashed out of the French Cup and the Champions League at the Round of 16 stage but managed to win the league title. Along with Galtier, two more PSG stars, Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi, will also bid adieu to the club.

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? The French side have made a shortlist of managers which has names like Jose Mourinho and Luis Enrique but the former Spain manager is reportedly the frontrunner to replace Galtier at the helm.