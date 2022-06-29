PSG 2022-23 new home kit: What Messi & Mbappe will wear as Ligue 1 champions launch fresh shirt

James Westwood|
Click here to watch it live with fuboTVfuboTV
Kylian Mbappe PSG kit 2022-23PSG
PSGK. MbappéL. MessiLigue 1UK ShoppingCulture

The French champions have unveiled their latest Nike strip ahead of the new season

We independently choose all products featured on our site. We may earn a commission when you purchase something through the links provided.

Paris Saint-Germain has released their new 2022-23 home kit, which includes their Qatar Airways and GOAT sponsor logos together for the first time.

The likes of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe will wear the club's famous navy, red and white colours once again, but with an updated Hechter stripe design.

The word GOAT, which has become synonymous with Messi over his illustrious playing career, is also featured on the sleeve in light of PSG's partnership with the next-generation lifestyle platform.

PSG 2022-23 home kit price & how to buy

PSG have made their new 2022-23 kit available to buy via their club website and the Nike store. The collection includes versions for women, children, and infants.

PSG Home Stadium Shirt 2022-23


PSG 2022-23 stadium home kit
PSG

Get it from Nike for £74.95

All items from the PSG 2022-23 third kit range are available now. Shop the entire collection here