PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi determined to land Harry Kane after Man Utd drop out of race

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is reportedly determined to sign Tottenham talisman Harry Kane this summer.

PSG make Kane 'priority' target

United walked away due to cost

Spurs talisman has one year left on contract

WHAT HAPPENED? The news comes after Manchester United reportedly dropped out of the race to sign the England captain, who many expect to leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer in search of elite European football and the chance to win trophies. Kane has one year left on his Spurs contract and, after failing to secure an exit in recent summers, he may finally move.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to Le Parisien in France, PSG want to make Kane their marquee signing of the summer, regardless of the fact they don't have a successor for former manager Christophe Galtier in place.

AND WHAT'S MORE: PSG are losing Lionel Messi this summer, with the Argentina World Cup-winner departing for Inter Miami upon the expiry of his contract, while fellow forward superstar Kylian Mbappe has been touted for a possible exit as well. It's claimed Kane is the French club's 'priority' target, although he would cost in excess of £100 million ($128m). United pulled away from their pursuit of Kane due to the expected cost.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Goal / Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR KANE? In the short-term, Kane will line up for England in their Euro 2024 qualifier against North Macedonia on Monday night, but his club future is far less certain.