PSG replace Phil Collins with DJ Snake after 29 years of 'Who Said I Would' entrance music

It has been a summer of change at Paris Saint-Germain on and off the field, with the Ligue 1 giants moving in a new direction following the arrival of Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos and Co.

Mauricio Pochettino is overseeing the pursuit of more major honours, with the Argentine boasting a star-studded squad at this disposal.

Every effort is being made to inspire those on the pitch and in the stands, with PSG making their first change to pre-match entrance music since 1992.

What song was PSG's entrance music?

The Phil Collins song 'Who Said I Would' has been PSG's entrance music at Parc des Princes for 29 years, with only a brief change made to 'O City of Light' in the wake of the Paris bomb attacks in 2015.

Supporters have grown very accustomed and attached to that tune and eyebrows were raised when a different track was played ahead of the first home game of the season against Strasbourg on August 14.

The general consensus was that a mistake had been made, or a one-off alteration had been made to the play list.

That is, however, not the case.

What is PSG's new entrance song?

Rather than the familiar sounds of Collins ringing out in the French capital, PSG now take to the field with DJ Snake and his 'DJ Snake intro mixed' track blasting through the Parc des Princes PA system.

The club's director of diversification, Fabien Allegre, has been explaining that decision, telling Le Parisien: "It was not a mistake. We are very attached to this song [the Collins track], I hear it, and our will is not to eliminate it from all our matches.

"But why couldn't we have Go West [by the Pet Shop Boys] or the Phil Collins song when the players arrive for the warm-up? I got a lot of positive feedback from people who enjoyed the song."

He went on to say: "We will make adjustments, but let's not prevent the club from continuing its journey by remaining in the past. If we had taken that approach with everything we have done for 10 years, starting with one of the most important signs, which is the shirt, we would not be where we are today.

"We are just as capable of highlighting major international brands or young talents in art or fashion as we are promoting the musical talents of Greater Paris."

Who is DJ Snake?

As PSG are looking to embrace a more local feel at Parc des Princes, DJ Snake was an obvious option to turn to.

The 35-year-old Paris native was as surprised as anyone to learn at the opening home match of the season that he had been selected to get an iconic venue in the mood for football.

He is, however, a Grammy-nominated peformer and producer, with three Billboard Music and MTV Music Awards on his mantelpiece.

DJ Magazine has often voted him into their annual rundown of the top 100 DJs on the planet and he has worked with established acts such as Lil Jon, Major Lazer, Justin Bieber, Cardi B, J Balvin, Sean Paul and Selena Gomez.

He is a PSG supporter and will be hoping to see the likes of Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe chase down silverware at home and abroad in 2021-22.

