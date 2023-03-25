'Leading a squad like PSG is not easy' - Bayern Munich's unveiling of Thomas Tuchel comes with shot at French club's chaos

Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn says that Thomas Tuchel has proven himself as a top coach, citing his time in charge of Paris Saint-Germain as evidence.

Tuchel replaced Nagelsmann this week

Kahn says his qualities cannot be questioned

Used his time at PSG as an example

WHAT HAPPENED? Tuchel was appointed to be Bayern's coach this week after the Bundesliga club sacked Julian Naglesmann. The 49-year-old has enjoyed spells in charge of Borussia Dortmund, PSG and Chelsea, winning silverware with all three. He guided PSG to the Champions League final in 2020, a feat the big-spending French side have not been able to replicate, while he also won the trophy with Chelsea.

During his unveiling, Kahn made reference to the near-constant turmoil at the Parc des Princes between coaches, players and upper management, saying he's impressed by the way Tuchel navigated PSG.

WHAT THEY SAID: "You don't have to discuss his qualities, they are impressive," Kahn said at a press conference. "His career is also a testament to that. Leading a squad like PSG is not easy. He led them to the Champions League final. Also at Chelsea he worked very successfully from day one. It's an impressive CV. There's always a personal development behind it. That's why we're very happy that Thomas Tuchel is now our coach."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bayern knocked PSG out of the Champions League this season, winning 3-0 on aggregate before Nagelsmann was sacked. Tuchel has been tasked with taking Bayern further in the competition as they take on Manchester City in the quarter-finals, while they are also in contention to win the Bundesliga.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR BAYERN? Tuchel will oversee his first game in charge of the Munich side on April 1 when they take on his former team Borussia Dortmund in the league.