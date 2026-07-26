Paris Saint-Germain are looking to strengthen the team's defensive line with a notable signing, away from the major attacking project the club is working on.

France international Lucas Digne is on his way in, providing a suitable alternative to Portugal's Nuno Mendes at left-back.

Digne will not be the last of the defensive signings this summer. Reports indicate that the Parisian club intends to sign an additional defender, after sporting director Luis Campos drew up a list of targeted names.

According to "L'Équipe", Paris are looking for a player capable of playing at centre-back who can also fill in at right-back when needed, giving Achraf Hakimi and Warren Zaïre-Emery some rest during the long season.

Coach Luis Enrique will also lean on some young talents during pre-season. Chief among them is David Boly, who was originally developed as a central defender but often plays as a full-back with the under-19 and reserve teams. Dimitri Loussa is another, a defender who is comfortable in the middle but started at left-back against Paris FC on 17 May.

The message is clear. Paris are not focused solely on bolstering the attack, but are building a deeper, more balanced defensive system to compete for every title next season.