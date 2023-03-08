PSG are more balanced without Neymar, admits Christophe Galtier

Christophe Galtier has admitted that Paris Saint-Germain are more balanced without Neymar, albeit while insisting that his absence will still be felt.

Galtier makes surprise Neymar admission

Claims PSG more balanced without him

Brazilian's season over due to injury

WHAT HAPPENED? With Neymar being ruled out for likely what remains of the 2022-23 season, PSG manager Galtier has lifted the lid on how it will impact his side as they look to clinch Ligue 1 and the Champions League. It has been suggested that the French giants can set up using a formation that will optimise their performance in the absence of Neymar, which Galtier has surprisingly agreed with. He did, however, also admit that PSG cannot replace his effect in the final third of the pitch.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking ahead of a huge Champions League last 16 second leg tie against Bayern Munich, Galtier explained: "I see there has been a debate around this. It's a loss, clearly. Is the team more balanced? Yes.

"Is it better like this? I will say that having him is better to score goals."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Heading into the tie 1-0 down after losing at the Parc Des Princes in February, Galtier expressed confidence over his side's chances despite Neymar's absence, claiming that they played the first leg with a "very diminished squad".

He placed particular focus on Kylian Mbappe, praising his ability in big games and insisting his side were confident for the huge occasion that could make or break their season. The Frenchman was only fit enough to appear off the bench in the first leg, but has bagged five goals in the three games since.

WHAT NEXT? Les Parisiens need at least two goals at the Allianz Arena in order to turn the tie on its head and reach the competition's quarter-final. Neymar will have to watch on from the sidelines.