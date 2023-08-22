Revealed: PSG will let Kylian Mbappe leave before summer transfer window closes if they receive world-record offer

Kylian Mbappe will reportedly be allowed to leave Paris Saint-Germain if the club receives a world-record offer for him before the window closes.

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Spanish outlet AS, the Ligue 1 champions are ready to part ways with their superstar forward if any club bids €250 million (£213m/$273m), as they do not want to lose him for free when his contract expires next year. After “moderately optimistic” talks between Mbappe's entourage and Qatar officials, both parties have agreed on this.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG know they have time on their side and will push the 24-year-old throughout the 2023-24 campaign to sign an extension. They are yet to receive a formal offer for Mbappe, who was reinstated to the first team under Luis Enrique at the weekend.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Real Madrid are aware that PSG want €250m for Mbappe but they haven't got back with a concrete offer. Mbappe has also refrained from stating in public that he wants to leave and instead has repeatedly asserted that he will continue at Parc des Princes in the 2023-24 season.

WHAT NEXT? Mbappe's representatives will meet PSG officials again this week, with club president Nasser Al Khelaifi expected to be present. Both parties are back in talks as the club hopes to convince him to sign an extension until at least 2025.