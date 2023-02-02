PSG boss Galtier reacts to Ziyech's failed transfer from Chelsea: 'The responsibility does not lie with our club'

Paris Saint-Germain boss Christophe Galtier points the finger of blame firmly in Chelsea’s direction when it comes to Hakim Ziyech’s failed transfer.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Ligue 1 champions had been hoping to take the Morocco international winger on loan from Premier League heavyweights during the final hours of the January window. GOAL has, however, been able to confirm that Chelsea sent the wrong documents to France on three occasions, resulting in the deadline passing with no deal being pushed through.

WHAT THEY SAID: Galtier has told reporters of failing to get Ziyech on board, with a loan agreement also becoming impossible: “For various reasons, we could not make it work with the player we targeted. I have quality players, the young people will have their chance to play in this second part of the season. Obviously, in a busy schedule, you have to be careful with injuries and fatigue.”

He added on a mess caused by those at Stamford Bridge: “I’m satisfied with the squad we had at the start of the season. Unfortunately, we could have reinforced it following the departure of Pablo (Sarabia). We could not do it. I believe that the responsibility does not lie with our club. That’s how it is, that’s life, we look ahead.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ziyech, who has made just four Premier League starts for Chelsea this season, now finds himself stuck in west London while PSG are forced to dig a little deeper into their squad in order to rest and rotate – with 16-year-old wonderkid Warren Zaire-Emery among the goals for them in a 3-1 victory over Montpellier.

WHAT NEXT? PSG could have done with getting Ziyech on board as they saw talismanic forward Kylian Mbappe forced off with an untimely injury – after missing two penalties in the space of as many minutes at one stage – in a midweek win at Montpellier.