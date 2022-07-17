PSG boss Galtier wants to keep Neymar but admits 'there are many things I cannot control'

The new manager of the Ligue 1 champions would love to retain the Brazilian's services but realises he may depart regardless

Newly appointed Paris Saint-Germain boss Christophe Galtier has admitted that while he would love to retain the services of Brazilian star Neymar, the final decision isn't just in his hands.

The French manager recently replaced Mauricio Pochettino, who left this summer after working for one and half years with the Ligue 1 giants.

The former Nice head coach clearly stated that the final decision on the Brazilian’s future will be taken by the club.

What did Galtier say about Neymar’s future?

“Yes, I was clear. Afterwards, I repeat, in this area, there are many things that I cannot control,” Galtier told L'Equipe.

The PSG boss further added he is aiming to reduce the squad size of the Ligue 1 champions who have a long list of players on their roster.

Galtier said: “We have 26 or 27 players apart from the goalkeepers, it's huge. There are players for whom the spaces will be reduced. We spoke with them. It was not an easy exercise.

“They are players we have to respect. We will start this season with 21 outfield players, and a few youngsters. The big clubs that perform at a very high level are those that manage to integrate the best young people into an experienced and quality workforce.

Will Kimpembe be signing for Chelsea?

French national team and PSG defender Presnel Kimpembe is another star who could leave the club this summer.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is reportedly interested in signing the player as he is looking to rebuild his defence after the departure of Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger to Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively.

“I've read everything been said about Kimpembe. We even laughed about it together. I like him - he's a great centre-back but what will happen, I don't know,” said Galtier.

PSG, on Friday, played a pre-season friendly match against Ligue 2 side Quevilly Rouen which they won 2-0. Sergio Ramos and Djeidi Gassama were on target for Les Parisiens.

