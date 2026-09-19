Probable PSV line-up: Bosz makes final decision on hat-trick hero Mijnans

PSV face a tough test on Sunday away to FC Twente at De Grolsch Veste. Peter Bosz is largely sticking with the side that beat Sparta Rotterdam 4-1 last week. The match in Enschede kicks off at 14:30 and is live on ESPN 3.

Matej Kovar did not look good for Sparta's opener, but Bosz has no reason to drop the goalkeeper. PSV also keep the same back four, with Sergiño Dest, Lutsharel Geertruida, Armando Obispo and Mauro Júnior all starting.

In midfield, Paul Wanner and Kodai Sano, both on target against PSV, must provide control against Twente. Guus Til plays as the most advanced of the visitors' midfield three.

Against Sparta, Bosz rotated heavily and handed Sven Mijnans a chance in attack. The midfielder, naturally more at home deeper, responded with a hat-trick. Even so, he makes way again for Ricardo Pepi. Ivan Perisic on the right and Ruben van Bommel on the left also return to the PSV front line.

After recovering from a false start to beat Sparta 4-1, PSV sit top of the VriendenLoterij Eredivisie. Twente moved into the upper reaches of the table with a 2-0 win over bottom side ADO Den Haag.

Probable PSV line-up: Kovar; Dest, Geertruida, Obispo, Mauro Júnior; Wanner, Sano, Til; Perisic, Pepi, Van Bommel.