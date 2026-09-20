Probable PSV line-up: Bosz makes decision on hat-trick hero Mijnans

PSV face a tough test on Sunday at De Grolsch Veste against FC Twente. Peter Bosz largely sticks with the side that beat Sparta Rotterdam 4-1 last week. The match in Enschede kicks off at 14:30 and can be watched live on ESPN 3.

Matej Kovar did not cover himself in glory for Sparta's opener, but Bosz has no reason to drop the goalkeeper. The PSV defence is unchanged too, with Sergiño Dest, Lutsharel Geertruida, Armando Obispo and Mauro Júnior all starting.

Against Twente, Paul Wanner and Kodai Sano must provide control in midfield. Both were on target against PSV. Guus Til is the most advanced player in the visitors' midfield from Eindhoven.

Last week, Bosz rotated heavily against Sparta and handed Sven Mijnans a chance in attack. The midfielder, playing out of position, responded with a hat-trick straight away. Even so, he drops back out for Ricardo Pepi. Ivan Perisic on the right and Ruben van Bommel on the left also return to the PSV attack.

After a shaky start, PSV beat Sparta 4-1 and sit top of the VriendenLoterij Eredivisie. Twente moved into the upper reaches of the table with a 2-0 win over bottom side ADO Den Haag.

Probable PSV line-up: Kovar; Dest, Geertruida, Obispo, Mauro Júnior; Wanner, Sano, Til; Perisic, Pepi, Van Bommel.