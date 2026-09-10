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Rian Rosendaal

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Probable PSV line-up: Bosz makes changes in defence and midfield

PSV Eindhoven vs Shakhtar Donetsk
PSV Eindhoven
Shakhtar Donetsk
Champions League

PSV start their Champions League league phase campaign on Thursday against Shakhtar Donetsk. Peter Bosz is set to make changes in a few positions, Voetbalzone predicts. The match at the Philips Stadion kicks off at 18:45 and will be shown live on Ziggo Sport Select. 

Matej Kovar will start in goal for PSV, who want to take their strong VriendenLoterij Eredivisie form into Europe. Sergiño Dest will slot in on the right, while Filip Kostic is in line for his full debut on the left. Mauro Júnior's suspension has forced those changes. 

At centre-back, Lutsharel Geertruida is expected to keep his place after impressing against Ajax last Saturday in the 1-3 win, where he also scored in style. Armando Obispo will partner him against Shakhtar. 

In midfield, Bosz is expected to go with Paul Wanner rather than Noah Fernandez after Wanner's impressive cameo against Ajax on Saturday. Kodai Sano and Guus Til complete PSV's midfield on Thursday.

Up front, the PSV coach keeps faith with his usual names. Ivan Perisic will start on the right wing, with the much-discussed Ruben van Bommel on the left. Ricardo Pepi will lead the line for the reigning Dutch champions.

Champions League
PSV Eindhoven crest
PSV Eindhoven
PSV
Shakhtar Donetsk crest
Shakhtar Donetsk
SHK

Saturday's 1-3 win over Ajax gave PSV a timely boost in confidence. Shakhtar won 1-2 away at FC Karpaty Lviv and sit second in the Ukrainian league.

Probable PSV line-up: Kovar; Dest, Geertruida, Obispo, Kostic; Wanner, Sano, Til; Perisic, Pepi, Van Bommel.

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