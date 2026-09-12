Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
Peter BoszIMAGO
Rian Rosendaal

Translated by

Probable PSV line-up: Bosz make two changes to the team

PSV Eindhoven vs Sparta Rotterdam
PSV Eindhoven
Sparta Rotterdam
Eredivisie

PSV round off the weekend in the VriendenLoterij Eredivisie on Sunday against Sparta Rotterdam. Voetbalzone expect Peter Bosz to make changes in two positions. PSV v Sparta kicks off at 20:00 and is live on ESPN 1. 

Matej Kovar starts in goal at the Philips Stadion. Back from suspension, Mauro Júnior replaces Filip Kostic at left-back. Sergiño Dest lines up on the right, while Lutsharel Geertruida and Armando Obispo will have to keep Sparta's striker under control.

After failing to make much of an impression against Shakhtar Donetsk on Thursday, Paul Wanner drops out for Noah Fernandez. Kodai Sano, who impressed, and Guus Til complete PSV's midfield on Sunday.

Up front, there are no surprises in PSV's line-up for the home game against Sparta. Ivan Perisic, Ricardo Pepi and Ruben van Bommel are tasked with keeping PSV on the heels of leaders AZ.

Last week, PSV beat Ajax 3-1 and took plenty of confidence from that result. The 1-1 draw against Shakhtar was a slight disappointment for the reigning champions.

Eredivisie
PSV Eindhoven crest
PSV Eindhoven
PSV
Sparta Rotterdam crest
Sparta Rotterdam
SPA

Probable PSV line-up: Kovar; Dest, Geertruida, Obispo, Mauro Júnior; Sano, Fernandez, Til; Perisic, Pepi, Van Bommel.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google