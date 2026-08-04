NEC kick off the first leg of their Champions League third qualifying round tie against Olympiakos in Piraeus at 8pm. Which eleven will Dick Schreuder send out? Voetbalzone expect no surprises from the Nijmegen side.

Schreuder goes with the same eleven who started against Sevilla in last weekend's 1-2 defeat. Gonzalo Crettaz will again start in goal for NEC. In front of the Argentinian, the coach sticks with the back three who also played together regularly during pre-season.

Tobias Storm, Philippe Sandler and Deveron Fonville make up the defence, just as they did against Sevilla and SV Elversberg. In midfield, Darko Nejasmic and Kodai Sano will sit deeper, while Sami Ouaissa and Clement Bischoff operate on the flanks.

Further forward, captain Tjaronn Chery and Noé Lebreton will have the freedom to create behind the striker. Chery, 37, continues to prove his value to NEC and will also start in Piraeus.

Up front, Bryan Linssen leads the line. The 36-year-old attacker has already seen plenty in his career, but this will be his first time playing in the Champions League qualifying rounds.

Expected NEC line-up: Crettaz; Storm, Sandler, Fonville; Ouaissa, Nejasmic, Sano, Bischoff; Lebreton, Chery; Linssen.



