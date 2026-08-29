Probable Feyenoord line-up: will Mármol or López start at left-back?

Feyenoord host ADO Den Haag on Sunday. Giovanni van Bronckhorst looks set to keep faith with the established names, Voetbalzone predicts. The match at De Kuip kicks off at 14:30 and will be shown live on ESPN 1.

In goal, Tjark Ernst starts for Feyenoord. Givairo Read and Mika Mármol are set to fill the full-back spots against ADO. Van Bronckhorst goes with Jeremiah St. Juste and Tsuyoshi Watanabe in central defence.

No changes are expected in the Rotterdam midfield. Charles Vanhoutte, Gjivai Zechiël and captain Luciano Valente should therefore start at De Kuip.

Further forward, Van Bronckhorst is also sticking with familiar names. Gaoussou Diarra is set to start on the left flank again, with Anis Hadj Moussa on the right. Ayase Ueda will lead the line for Feyenoord.

Last week, Feyenoord won 5-2 away at SC Cambuur in an eventful match. ADO lost 4-1 at home to FC Groningen and are still waiting for their first point of the season.

Probable Feyenoord line-up: Ernst; Read, St. Juste, Watanabe, Mármol; Vanhoutte, Zechiël, Valente; Hadj Moussa, Ueda, Diarra.