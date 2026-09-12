Probable Feyenoord line-up: successful variant gets the nod

Feyenoord head to PEC Zwolle looking for a response after the 5-1 defeat to FC Barcelona in the Champions League. Luciano Valente is expected to push further forward into the front line, Voetbalzone predicts. PEC v Feyenoord kicks off on Sunday at 16:45 and will be shown live on ESPN 2.

Despite a difficult night in Barcelona, Tjark Ernst is set to start in goal in Zwolle. Givairo Read at right-back and Mika Mármol at left-back complete the full-back positions. Jeremiah St. Juste and Tsuyoshi Watanabe are expected to line up in the middle of the Rotterdam defence.

In midfield, Charles Vanhoutte and Gjivai Zechiël are both set to keep their places. Oussama Targhalline came off the bench against Barcelona and Giovanni van Bronckhorst liked what he saw. ''We wanted to change things a little in the second half in terms of pressing, with Valente on the flank in particular to get him more involved in the game. Oussama did that well, which allowed you to apply a bit more pressure further forward. That is one of Targhalline's strengths,'' the coach said on Friday at a press moment.

Further forward, Anis Hadj Moussa is expected to start on the right, with Luciano Valente on the left. Nacho Ferri, who had a goal ruled out for offside against Barcelona, should lead the line in Zwolle.

Last week, Feyenoord won 3-1 away at NEC. PEC took a respectable point from Sparta Rotterdam in a 2-2 draw and sit in mid-table in the VriendenLoterij Eredivisie.

Probable Feyenoord line-up: Ernst; Read, St. Juste, Watanabe, Mármol; Vanhoutte, Targhalline, Zechiël; Hadj Moussa, Ferri, Valente.