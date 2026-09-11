Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
imago-sport-1082448654.jpgANP
Rian Rosendaal

Translated by

Probable Ajax line-up: three new names after the debacle against PSV

Fortuna Sittard vs Ajax
Fortuna Sittard
Ajax
Eredivisie

Ajax are out for revenge in the Vriendenloterij Eredivisie after their 1-3 defeat to PSV. Coach Míchel makes several changes to his side against Fortuna Sittard, Voetbalzone predicts. Kick-off in Limburg is at 20:00, with live coverage on ESPN 1. 

Marc-André ter Stegen starts in goal in Sittard. Anton Gaaei lines up at right-back in the back four. Thilo Kehrer comes in for Aaron Bouwman, who must recover after Ruben van Bommel's challenge last week. Youri Baas partners Kehrer in defence against Fortuna. Caio Henrique starts at left-back.

After making his debut as a substitute against PSV, Sofyan Amrabat is set to start this time. Davy Klaassen and Julian Brandt complete Ajax's midfield against Danny Buijs's side. Jorthy Mokio therefore drops out for the time being.

Up front, Steven Berghuis gets another chance to impress on the right, while Abdellah Ouazane is set to show his qualities on the left. Tolu Arokodare leads the line for the visitors from Amsterdam. 

Although Ajax matched PSV for a long spell, they still lost 1-3 at home. Fortuna beat strugglers ADO Den Haag 2-3 and moved into the Eredivisie sub-top.

Eredivisie
Fortuna Sittard crest
Fortuna Sittard
SIT
Ajax crest
Ajax
AJX

Probable Ajax line-up: Ter Stegen; Gaaei, Kehrer, Baas, Caio Henrique; Amrabat, Klaassen, Brandt; Berghuis, Arokodare, Ouazane.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google