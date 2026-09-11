Ajax are out for revenge in the Vriendenloterij Eredivisie after their 1-3 defeat to PSV. Coach Míchel makes a number of changes to his side against Fortuna Sittard, Voetbalzone predicts. The match in Limburg kicks off at 20:00 and will be shown live on ESPN 1.

Marc-André ter Stegen starts in goal in Sittard. Anton Gaaei slots in at right-back in the back four. Thilo Kehrer replaces Aaron Bouwman, who must recover after the challenge by Ruben van Bommel last week. Youri Baas partners Kehrer in defence against Fortuna. Caio Henrique starts at left-back.

After coming off the bench against PSV for his debut, Sofyan Amrabat now comes into the starting XI. Davy Klaassen and Julian Brandt complete Ajax's midfield against Danny Buijs' side. Jorthy Mokio therefore drops out for the time being.

Out wide, Steven Berghuis gets another chance to impress on the right, while Abdellah Ouazane will look to show his qualities on the left. Tolu Arokodare leads the line for the visitors from Amsterdam.

Ajax matched PSV for long spells but still lost 1-3 at home. Fortuna beat strugglers ADO Den Haag 2-3 and moved into the Eredivisie sub-top in the process.

Probable Ajax line-up: Ter Stegen; Gaaei, Kehrer, Baas, Caio Henrique; Amrabat, Klaassen, Brandt; Berghuis, Arokodare, Ouazane.