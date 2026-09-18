Probable Ajax line-up: Míchel do not stick with the side that won 5-1

Ajax are at home again on Saturday, this time against Excelsior. Míchel looks set to bring back several familiar names. Ajax v Excelsior kicks off at 20:00 and will be shown live on ESPN 2.

In midweek against Willem II (5-1), the Spanish coach started Maarten Paes, Lucas Rosa, Owen Wijndal and Kasper Dolberg. Now, though, Míchel appears ready to turn back to his previous line-up.

Marc-André ter Stegen will start in goal. Anton Gaaei comes in for Lucas Rosa at right-back. Thilo Kehrer and Youri Baas will form the centre-back pairing against Excelsior. On the left, Caio Henrique replaces Owen Wijndal.

In midfield, Davy Klaassen and Julian Brandt keep their places. Sofyan Amrabat returns at the base of midfield, with Jorthy Mokio dropping out.

Up front, Tolu Arokodare returns as the central striker after being called up by Nigeria. Steven Berghuis will start on the right, while Oscar Gloukh again gets the nod on the left wing.

Probable Ajax line-up: Ter Stegen; Gaaei, Kehrer, Baas, Henrique; Amrabat, Klaassen, Brandt; Berghuis, Tolu, Gloukh.