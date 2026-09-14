Probable Ajax line-up: Míchel changes the team in every department

Promoted side Willem II visit Ajax on Tuesday, with coach Míchel making changes in every line, Voetbalzone predicts. Kick-off at the Johan Cruyff ArenA is at 20:00 and the match will be shown live on ESPN 2.

At right-back, Lucas Rosa gets the nod ahead of Anton Gaaei. Thilo Kehrer made a strong starting debut against Fortuna Sittard and is set to partner Youri Baas again in central defence. Caio Henrique keeps his place on the left.

In midfield, Sofyan Amrabat and Julian Brandt start again for Ajax. The Spaniard in charge of the Amsterdam side opts for Davy Klaassen this time, so Jorthy Mokio drops to the bench.

Further forward, Steven Berghuis provides the width from the right, with Abdellah Ouazane on the left. Tolu Arokodare leads the line against the visitors from Tilburg.

After beating Fortuna 1-5, Ajax head into the match full of confidence. Willem II, meanwhile, picked up a credible point away to fellow leaders AZ in a 1-1 draw.

Probable Ajax line-up: Ter Stegen; Rosa, Kehrer, Baas, Henrique; Amrabat, Klaassen, Brandt; Berghuis, Tolu, Ouazane.