Ajax resume their VriendenLoterij Eredivisie campaign with an away trip to Telstar on Sunday. Míchel is set to make a number of changes to his side, Voetbalzone predicts. Kick-off in Velsen-Zuid is at 16:45 and the match will be shown live on ESPN 2.

Marc-André ter Stegen starts in goal for Ajax. Anton Gaaei comes in at right-back for Lucas Rosa. Aaron Bouwman and Youri Baas make up the heart of the visitors' defence, with Caio Henrique at left-back.

After going off early against FC Sion, Youri Regeer drops out against Telstar and Jorthy Mokio takes his place. Davy Klaassen and Julian Brandt complete Ajax's midfield on Sunday.

Up front, Tolu Arokodare keeps Marcos Leonardo on the bench after scoring twice against FC Sion. Steven Berghuis on the right and Abdellah Ouazane on the left must provide the service from the flanks.

Ajax did not play last week because of European fixtures. A fortnight ago, Telstar lost 3-1 to Sparta Rotterdam.

Probable Ajax line-up: Ter Stegen; Gaaei, Bouwman, Baas, Henrique; Mokio, Klaassen, Brandt; Berghuis, Arokodare, Ouazane.