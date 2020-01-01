Premier League reveals zero positive coronavirus results in latest round of testing

The English top flight had no Covid-19 cases after three previous rounds of testing produced a total of 12 positive results

The Premier League has revealed that there were zero positive results for coronavirus in the league's latest round of testing.

In tests of 1130 players and club staff, the English top flight has said that there were not any people who tested positive for Covid-19.

"The Premier League can today confirm that on Thursday 28 May and Friday 29 May, 1130 players and club staff were tested for Covid-19. Of these, zero have tested positive," the league said in a statement.

"The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency. No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public after each round of testing."

The test results are an encouraging development after the league conducted three previous rounds of testing, which produced six, then two, then four positive results.

Previously, assistant manager Ian Woan, defender Adrian Mariappa and Bournemouth goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale have been confirmed among the 12 total positive cases.

The Premier League has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic but is provisionally scheduled to restart on June 17.

On Thursday the league confirmed its return next month, with all matches set to take place behind closed doors.

There has been a question over whether the league would return at neutral venues and on Friday, the league confirmed that a selection of matches are set to be moved to neutral venues.

A police statement confirmed that at least five Premier League games are set to be played away from the home team's ground due to concerns of fans gathering at the stadiums.

The statement did reiterate, however, that the majority of matches remaining are set to take place at the home side's stadium.

Goal can confirm that vs , Newcastle vs Liverpool and vs Liverpool have been selected as matches to be played at neutral venues, as well as the game in which Jurgen Klopp's side could secure the league title.

Liverpool are just two wins away from clinching their first Premier League title, holding a commanding 25-point advantage over second-place Manchester City.