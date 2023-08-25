A return to the Premier League?! Nottingham Forest exploring deal for former Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi

Batshuayi, who currently plays for Turkish side Fenerbahce, is seeking a Premier League return, with Nottingham Forest exploring a deal.

Forest have made offer for Belgian forward

Scored 12 goals in Turkish Super League last year

Contract runs out in 2024

WHAT HAPPENED? Steve Cooper's side have made a verbal bid for the former Chelsea man, offering the Turkish club €4 million (£3.4m/$4.3m) for his services, according to Sports Digitale's Yagiz Sabuncuoglu. Fenerbahce are hoping for around €10m (£8.6m/$10.8m) for the forward.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Forest have ample cover up front, with Chris Wood in the mix to back up Taiwo Awoniyi. But Cooper wants further options, and has identified the 29-year-old as a top target. Batshuayi scored eight Premier League goals across four seasons at Chelsea.



WHAT NEXT? The two sides have just under a week to agree on a deal, with the summer transfer window set to close on September 1.