Premier League live: What midweek matches are on TV & streamed in UK and US?

Goal rounds up all the midweek football action in the English top-flight, with Pep Guardiola aiming to break a Premier League record against Newcastle

Following a brief break for and action, the will return this evening with the likes of and Cardiff, and and Huddersfield and facing off in the first of the midweek kick-offs.

Arsenal endured a week of mixed fortune last time out as an emphatic 2-0 win over was immediately compounded by a disappointing 3-1 defeat to Manchester United in the FA Cup, and Unai Emery will be seeking a positive response when the Gunners host Cardiff on Tuesday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be aiming to extend his perfect win record to seven Premier League victories when his side take on at Old Trafford.

Against Newcastle, boss Pep Guardiola has the chance to claim the Premier League record for most wins achieved by a manager in their first 100 games in charge of the club. Jose Mourinho and Guardiola are both tied on 73 victories each, and a win on Tyneside will take the Spaniard to 74 – one more than his former and rival.

League leaders will be eager to keep hold of top spot when they host Leicester at Anfield on Wednesday, while Chelsea travel to Bournemouth and an injury-plagued face off against .