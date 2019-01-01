'Premier League hasn't seen the best of me' - Lacazette promises to become 'more consistent' at Arsenal

The France forward is adamant there is more to come from him at Emirates Stadium after his latest goal for the club against Burnley

Alexandre Lacazette claims that "the Premier League hasn't seen the best of him" yet, insisting he still has plenty of room to improve at Arsenal this season.

The 28-year-old joined the Gunners from in 2017 and has since managed to score 37 goals in 89 appearances across all competitions while forging a fearsome partnership with Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang upfront.

Lacazette grabbed his first goal of the 2019-20 campaign during Arsenal's 2-1 home win over Burnley on Saturday, holding off two defenders in the box before squeezing the ball past Nick Pope.

The international hit 14 Premier League goals last term, eight short of Aubameyang's final tally, but his combative performances and commitment to Arsenal's cause earned him widespread praise from fans and experts.

Now that he is off the mark for the new season, Lacazette has promised "to score more goals" and prove he can be consistent as the Gunners fight for a place in the .

He told Canal+: "The Premier League has not yet seen the best Lacazette.

"It has seen some very good, but not the best. I can score more goals and be more consistent."

Lacazette went on to reveal that he poked fun at Aubameyang while keeping up with results in last season.

Gabon international Aubameyang played for Saint Etienne between 2011 and 2013, before securing a big-money move to .

Lacazette, meanwhile, represented 's bitter rivals Lyon with disctinction before joining the Gunners.

He added: "With Auba, yes, we have a lot of room, and last year I called him every time Lyon won against Saint-Etienne."

Lyon have kicked off their latest Ligue 1 campaign in scintillating fashion, securing a 3-0 victory at on August 9 before thrashing Angers 6-0 at home on Friday.

Article continues below

A former Olympic Stadium favourite hopes his old club can maintain their form over the next 11 months, after a change of style under head coach Sylvinho this summer.

"It's a big change from the OL I've experienced," Lacazette added. "I have mixed emotions, the preparation has not been exceptional but I can not wait to see how they do and I hope it's going to work."

Lacazette will be in contention to start for Arsenal once again next Saturday when they take on European champions and Premier League leaders at Anfield.