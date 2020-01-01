Premier League games to go ahead as scheduled despite coronavirus

The Premier League has confirmed that games will go ahead as scheduled despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The spread of the disease has caused several games to be postponed across Europe, while Wednesday's the Premier League match between and Arsenal was called off hours before kick-off.

Some Arsenal players had gone into quarantine after coming into contact with the president of Olympiacos, their recent opponents, who announced he tested positive for the disease.

Then on Thursday, the Gunners announced that coach Mikel Arteta has also contracted it.

A source has told Goal that a Manchester City player, understood to be Benjamin Mendy, is self-isolating after a relative of his was taken to hospital with fears of having caught Covid-19.

Also, three Leicester players have been isolated from the squad after displaying flu-like symptoms.

Despite the increase in the number of cases, it has been announced that the English top-flight will not be suspended and this weekend's games will be played as normal.

"Following the latest update from Government issued this afternoon, all Premier League matches will go ahead as scheduled this weekend," a statement on the Premier League website read.

"While the Prime Minister advised that all sporting events should take place as normal for now, he also indicated that Government is considering banning major public events, like sporting fixtures.

"We are therefore continuing to work closely with our clubs, Government, The FA, EFL and other relevant stakeholders to ensure appropriate contingency plans are in place as and when circumstances change.

"The welfare of players, staff and supporters is of paramount importance and we will continue to follow Public Health guidelines thoroughly."

Meanwhile, has been suspended for the time being, as the French Football Federation confirmed on Thursday that it has cancelled all competitions indefinitely.

President Emmanuel Macron announced on Thursday that from Monday will close all nurseries, schools and universities to try to slow the spread of the disease.