Fantasy Premier League (FPL) has started to reveal the prices of the best players in the 2021-22 game, with Mohamed Salah and Kevin de Bruyne set to be among the top bracket buys once again.

The English top-flight fantasy platform reached new heights in popularity last season as over six million players signed up to the online competition, with that number set to increase once again with the help of dedicated shows, programmes and podcasts.

Budding managers will be out to emulate reigning champion Michael Coone when the new season kicks off on August 14, and they can now start planning their squads following the FPL's first price reveal for a number of the league's most sought-after players.

Whose prices have been set?

Liverpool's top four highest-scoring outfield players from 2020-21 will command a sizeable investment once again, with Mohamed Salah leading the way at £12.5 million.

One of Salah's strike partners Diogo Jota will be available for £7.5m, along with right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, while the man covering the opposite flank, Andrew Robertson, has been priced at £7.9m.

Leeds United's most expensive quartet has also been revealed, as Patrick Bamford starts out at £8.0m following his impressive year in the Premier League.

Brazilian winger Raphinha will set managers back £6.5m, while Illan Meslier will represent a strong budget goalkeeping option at £5.0m. Liam Cooper is listed at £4.5m.

Elsewhere, Crystal Palace's Wilfred Zaha has a value of £7.0m, which could yet prove a steal if he completes a long-awaited transfer to one of the bigger clubs in the top-flight, with Everton reportedly among those interested in his services.

Who is likely to cost big money alongside Salah?

Salah looks likely to be the highest-priced player on the game for a second successive year, but Manchester City talisman De Bruyne will surely be close behind after scooping the PFA Player of the Year award.

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes will also be highly sought after, having won 244 points last term, more than any other player on the game.

Tottenham striker Harry Kane was just two points behind the Portuguese, while his team-mate Son Heung-min came in fourth with an impressive haul of 228 - and both men will be popular picks again this time around.

Fans can expect a major price hike for the highest-scoring goalkeeper on the game, Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez, while defensive stats leader Stuart Dallas could also become a premium pick after contributing eight goals and two assists to Leeds' cause in their first season back in the top-flight.

What budget do FPL managers receive?

As in previous years, FPL managers will be required to pick a squad of 15 players using a £100m budget.

Players collect points from each fixture based on goals, assists, clean sheets and other factors, meaning it is crucial that you invest funds wisely to ensure the highest possible points return.

Managers will be able to make unlimited changes to their squads until the first deadline of the new campaign, which will be on the evening of Friday August 13, before Brentford face Arsenal.

