Premier League circuit breaker claims 'complete nonsense', says Brady

The Hammers vice-chairman has dismissed claims Premier League clubs have considered the idea

Reports that Premier League clubs discussed pausing the season because of a rise in coronavirus cases are “complete nonsense”, says West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady.

The UK government has imposed tighter restrictions on public life in an attempt to curb a surge in Covid-19 cases, driven by a new, more infectious variant of the virus.

The Premier League already has strict health and safety measures in place but that has not been able to prevent an increase in positive cases at clubs, with three matches having to be called off last month.

’s trip to Newcastle was postponed at the start of December before Everton versus Manchester City and Fulham against Tottenham were called off at short notice last week.

With teams playing so many matches within a short space of time there are fears the virus could spread rapidly between clubs, sparking rumours in the media that a possible ‘circuit breaker’ - pausing the season for a few weeks in order to bring the virus back under control - could be introduced.

The Premier League has already said it has no plans to pause the season and Brady insists no such proposal has ever been discussed.

"I was confused this week when I read that Premier League clubs were considering a two-week 'circuit breaker' in the season over fears of Covid-19 outbreaks causing chaos,” she wrote in the Sun.

“It was complete nonsense. It has never been discussed or been raised by any club in any of our multiple Premier League meetings and there are no plans to discuss it.

“Our fixture list is already congested and our priority is to finish the season as long as it is safe to do so. And we all think it is safe to do so.

“All clubs have excellent Covid-19 protocols which allow us play our games behind-closed-doors — and our protocols continue to have the full backing of government.

“Some fixtures have been postponed but this is mainly due to the fact that Public Health are closing down training grounds, which means that while clubs still have the required 14 players to complete the fixture, they have nowhere to meet, train and prepare for the fixture.

“And that’s simply unfair and wrong so, quite rightly, the Premier League have suspended the game, a decision I fully support.”

Brady also dismissed suggestions that Premier League clubs who have rejected the return of the five substitutes rule are putting players’ welfare at risk.

Five substitutes were allowed during the summer restart but a proposal to reintroduce it this campaign has been voted down three times.

That has frustrated a number of Premier League managers, including boss Jurgen Klopp, who feels it is putting an unfair burden in players.

West Ham are reportedly one of the clubs who voted against the proposal - but Brady denies it is putting the players' health at risk.

“Those against changing the rules midway through a season were not unconcerned about player welfare, which has been suggested, rather unkindly, and every club who voted against took grave exception to the accusation,” she added.

“Our players are our most important concern, their welfare is our absolute priority. Which is why we voted in favour of increasing seven named subs on the bench to nine named subs.

“The number was moved to five as an emergency measure when spectator-less football was introduced after the lockdown and no one knew where the pandemic was going. Then an accident of nature became a green flag to permanence.

“Some clubs then wanted half a platoon of subs which most suspected was to further the advantages of a large and highly proficient playing staff.”