Potter explains Gallagher's early substitution in Brentford stalemate as Chelsea fitness issues pile up

Graham Potter explained that Conor Gallagher was substituted early in Chelsea's 0-0 draw with Brentford because the midfielder felt ill.

Midfielder replaced after 15 minutes

Potter says he felt "ill"

Issue not expected to be serious

WHAT HAPPENED? Gallagher lasted just 15 minutes of the Premier League match before he had to be substituted and replaced by Mateo Kovacic as the Blues were held to a goalless draw.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I haven't spoken to the doctors but he just felt ill," Potter said at a press conference after the game. "He thought he was going to be sick, so hopefully it's just a 24 hour thing and he will be okay.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gallagher's illness adds to Chelsea's already worrying injury list. Potter is already without the likes of Reece James, Wesley Fofana and N'Golo Kante.

DID YOU KNOW? Only five of Chelsea's 14 shots hit the target against Brentford. Three of them came after the 85th minute.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Up next for the London club is another tough Premier League test as they host Manchester United on Saturday.