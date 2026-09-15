Morocco head coach Mohamed Ouahbi is waiting on the results of a fresh medical assessment on Achraf Hakimi before deciding whether the full-back will feature in the Atlas Lions' upcoming double-header against Gabon and Lesotho in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Hakimi limped out of Paris Saint-Germain's match against Brest before half-time after feeling pain in his thigh. The French club's medical report later confirmed a minor injury to his right thigh.

According to PSG, Hakimi will undergo treatment over the next two days before facing a new medical assessment to determine how his condition has progressed and whether he can return to training and matches.

Those results matter enormously to Morocco's technical staff, with the deadline for naming the squad now fast approaching, as the Moroccan website "Elbotola" reported.

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Ouahbi will reveal his call-ups at a press conference next Thursday at the Mohammed VI Football Complex. That makes Hakimi's fitness one of the biggest questions the staff must resolve before finalising the list.

Few players are as important to Morocco. Losing Hakimi for these two matches would be a heavy blow, given how much rides on them in the race to reach the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations finals.

Morocco open against Gabon on the 25th of this month, then travel to face Lesotho on the 29th.

Bloemfontein hosts the Lesotho clash, with everyone waiting to learn Hakimi's status for certain. The technical staff have no intention of risking a player who has not fully recovered.

The tests and the new assessment should settle whether the PSG star joins up with Morocco for both matches or stays behind to continue his treatment programme at his club.

The next few hours are decisive for Ouahbi. He wants the final medical report in hand before calling Hakimi up, while the right-back and Moroccan fans wait anxiously to learn whether he will be fit for the two games.