Ange Postecoglou has handed Al-Nassr's board an urgent transfer-window brief. The Australian has pinpointed a technical gap he wants filled before the season begins, so his side can compete on both the domestic and continental fronts.

According to the Saudi newspaper "Al-Yaum", Postecoglou has urged the club to move quickly for a right-back, ranking the position among his top priorities in the current market.

The paper says the coach sees a clear shortage on the right flank, particularly with Al-Nassr leaning heavily on Nawaf Boushal down the left. That imbalance makes a strong, reliable option on the right side pressing, both for defensive stability and for rotation through a congested schedule.

Wrapping up the deal early matters to Postecoglou. He wants the new arrival bedded into his training plans and pre-season preparations, whether in the Saudi League or the other competitions his team will contest.

The push comes with the board having already landed Samu Costa in the past few hours. The Portuguese has signed a four-year contract after both sides agreed every financial and contractual detail, a move that backs the coach's plans and strengthens the team's defensive midfield.

Two swift pieces of business, then, and both point the same way. Al-Nassr's hierarchy are pressing on with a plan to build a balanced side capable of competing hard next season, listening to the coaching staff and meeting their key demands in the market.