Ange Postecoglou didn't hold back after Al-Nassr's 1-2 defeat to Al-Ittihad in Saturday evening's Clasico, a fifth-round clash in the Roshn Saudi Pro League.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, the Australian argued that Al-Ittihad abandoned their attacking approach after the opening minutes. Al-Nassr, he insisted, were the better side and the ones taking the initiative for the bulk of the game.

"What I saw in the encounter was that after the 15th minute there was only one team creating chances, and that was Al-Nassr," he explained. "What our players did last season, and this season, has proven that they have character."

Turning to how his players recovered from the difficult start, Postecoglou noted that every match brings its own circumstances and that concentration can dip at times. He reserved his admiration for the way his team responded.

"Every encounter is a different event," he added. "Today's opponent has great energy and it happens that concentration is lower, and if we look at each match on its own the reasons differ in every encounter, and when we watch our team's reaction it is better every time."

The second half drew a firm verdict. Al-Ittihad, Postecoglou stressed, never seriously threatened his goal, while Al-Nassr carved out several chances that could have levelled the game and flipped the result.

"In the second half Al-Ittihad had no real chances, whereas we got there at least five times, and had we scored the equaliser it would have been different," he said. "The players did what was required of them and I cannot ask for better from them because they gave their utmost."

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Al-Ittihad goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic earned praise too. His brilliance, Postecoglou pointed out, was one of the reasons those chances went unrewarded despite his own players making the right calls.

"The chances that came our way were dealt with by Al-Ittihad's goalkeeper, and our players did not waste them," he explained. "The matter is that it is football and that happens. And on the corner kicks we could not deliver the ball in the required manner."

Frustration was the parting note. Postecoglou owned the disappointment of defeat but insisted Al-Nassr showed their true character after the break, and would have scored more than once but for bad luck.

"It is frustrating to lose," he said. "We did not start the encounter well, especially in the first 15 minutes, and in the second half we saw our true capabilities, and it was possible to score several goals, but we did not get it right."