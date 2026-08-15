Postecoglou issues an early warning: 3 matches in 6 days, and good news about Ronaldo!

Ange Postecoglou issued a clear warning after Al-Nassr's 3-0 win over Al-Fateh on the opening day of the Roshn League. The Australian stressed that "Al-Alami" face an unprecedentedly congested schedule in the coming days, one that may force him into wide-ranging changes to his line-up.

Al-Nassr will be the only Saudi side to play three matches in six days this week, Postecoglou explained, and that leaves his coaching staff facing a difficult test in managing the players' physical effort, particularly at the start of the season with not everyone at full fitness.

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Speaking in the press conference, Al-Nassr's coach said: "We will play three matches in six days this week." He stressed that the focus during this phase will not be solely on results, but on how to handle the pressure of the matches and keep the players ready throughout the coming period.

On Cristiano Ronaldo, Postecoglou confirmed the captain was at the match and backing the team, but explained that recovery is the priority right now, especially with only two days before the next game. "Cristiano is here today, and he is always present with us," he said. "The most important thing now is recovery, especially as we have only two days after this match, and afterwards we will determine the decision on the players' participation according to their readiness."

The head coach praised his squad, insisting Al-Nassr have a strong team despite several important players missing the Al-Fateh clash. "As I said before the match, we have a strong team, and there are important players who did not take part today," he said. "But what matters to me is that all the players who did take part, whether they started the match or came on during it, delivered a wonderful performance."

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The Al-Fateh clash was a good test, Postecoglou added, especially as opening matches are usually difficult. He pointed out that the players joined the preparatory camp on different dates, which stopped the team reaching full physical readiness, but he praised their commitment. "We did not reach 100% readiness, but the players' performance and their commitment were very wonderful," he said.

Sami Al-Najei earned special praise. Postecoglou explained that the player has great potential but suffered from bad luck, sidelined by injuries for a full season. "During the preparation period he delivered a wonderful performance, and it is natural that he needs some time to participate after being absent for a full season," he added, hinting the coaching staff will reintroduce him gradually.

The Al-Fateh win, then, looks like only the start of a run of tougher tests. Al-Nassr must keep their results ticking over despite the fixture pile-up, with all eyes on Ronaldo and the rest of the stars over their availability, and on whether Postecoglou can steer the club through one of the most demanding periods of the season so far.