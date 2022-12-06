Portugal vs Switzerland : Lineups and LIVE updates

Portugal’s star-studded roster is well-equipped to frighten anyone, but Switzerland fear none. Who will book their place in the quarter-finals?

All eyes will be on Lusail Stadium when Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal and Switzerland lock horns with each other in the Round of 16 battle on Tuesday, with only one quarter-final ticket left on the table.

Ronaldo made headlines for all the wrong reasons leading up to the World Cup, but despite being at the epicentre of a storm that saw him fired from his club, the drama hasn't fazed him or hindered Portugal's performances at all.

If anything, he looks ever-so motivated to carry the hopes of his country, as Fernando Santos' men prepare to kick off the knockout stages at Qatar 2022 for what could be Ronaldo's international swansong should things against him.

Despite the extraordinary turn of events, there was no hangover whatsoever on the pitch from the global superstar as he scored the opener in a thrilling 3-2 win over Ghana. In the 2-0 victory over Uruguay, Ronaldo sought to steal a goal from United's Bruno Fernandes.

However, Portugal's spotless start to the World Cup ended in a shock 2-1 defeat to South Korea last time out, after cruising to the round of 16 with a game to spare.

Despite this, Fernando Santos' side finished atop in Group H with six points, and enters into this game as favourites with Ronaldo leading the line, but this resilient Swiss side are no pushovers, and have the ability to threaten and upset.

The battle-hardened Switzerland have a recent history of upsetting major tournament favourites time and time again, most recently knocking out reigning World Cup Champions France at the 2020 Euros in a stunning comeback that left everyone shell-shocked.

They then edged out Euro 2020 champions Italy to win their World Cup qualifying group. Prior to this tournament, they conquered Spain and Portugal 2-1 and 1-0, respectively, to avoid relegation from Group A of the Nations League. Despite losing narrowly to Brazil, Murat Yakin's side outperformed Serbia and Cameroon in their group to secure a round of 16 ticket.

Portugal and Switzerland will meet for the third time in 2022, having already met twice in their UEFA Nations League group, with each side winning their home leg.

The Swiss weathered a barrage of Portugal attacks in a well-drilled and resolute organized defensive showing. They will be hoping for a similar performance. The difference today is that the stakes are considerably higher, as the two European nations look to advance to the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup.

Portugal vs Switzerland confirmed line-ups

Portugal XI (4-3-3): Costa; Dalot, Pepe, Dias, Guerreiro; Otavio, Carvalho, B. Silva; Fernandes, Ramos, Ronaldo

Switzerland XI (4-2-3-1): Sommer; Fernandes, Schar, Akanji, Rodriguez; Freuler, Xhaka; Shaqiri, Sow, Vargas; Embolo