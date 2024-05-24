Portugal U17 vs England U17: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA U17 Championship match between Portugal and England, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Portugal Under-17s and England Under-17s will both look to make it back-to-back wins at the start of the European Under-17 Championship when they lock horns against each other in Friday's clash at the Ammochostos Stadium in Larnaca.

England breezed to a comprehensive 4-0 victory in their opener against France, while Portugal rallied from behind to beat Spain 2-1 on matchday one.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Portugal U17 vs England U17 kick-off time & stadium

Date: Friday, May 24, 2024 Kick-off time: 6:30 pm BST Venue: Stadio Vitex Ammochostos Epistrofi

The UEFA U17 Championship match between Portugal U17 and England U17 will be played at the Stadio Vitex Ammochostos Epistrofi in Larnaca, Cyprus.

It will kick off at 6:30 pm BST on Friday, May 24, 2024 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Portugal U17 vs England U17 online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK and worldwide, the UEFA U17 Championship match between Portugal U17 and England U17 is available to watch and stream online live through UEFA.tv.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Portugal U17 team news

Portugal's head coach, Joao Santos, may opt to stay with the same starting lineup that defeated Spain in the tournament opener.

Rui Silva will form the central defensive partnership alongside Rafael Mota, with Duarte Soares and Martim Cunha operating as the two full-backs.

Sporting CP's Gabriel Silva will spearhead the line for Portugal, with Geovany Quenda and Varela set to provide support from the flanks.

Portugal U17 possible XI: Ferreira; Soares, R Silva, Mota, Cunha; Mora, Felicissimo, Simoes; Quenda, Varela, G Silva.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ferreira, Gouveia Defenders: Soares, Mota, Silva, Sousa, Mota, Cunha Midfielders: Felicíssimo, Daiber, Meireles, Ferreira, Simões, Mora Forwards: Silva, Patrão, Quenda, Fernandes, Varela, Trovisco

England U17 team news

Sunderland midfielder Chris Rigg could return to the starting lineup after serving a one-match ban.

England head coach Greg Lincoln is likely to continue with a back three comprising the likes of Leo Shahar, Samuel Amissah and Kian Noble.

Baylee Dipepa and Ethan Nwaneri, both of whom scored on matchday one, will continue their partnership upfront.

England U17 possible XI: Brits; Shahar, Amissah, Noble; Mukasa, Moore, Harrison, Rigg, McFarlane; Dipepa, Nwaneri.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Brits, Lukjanciks, Whatmuff Defenders: Amass, Amissah, Dixon, McFarlane, Mfuni, Noble, Shahar Midfielders: Fletcher, Harrison, Mukasa, Olusesi, Rigg Forwards: Dipepa, Dunbar-McDonald, Fletcher, Mheuka, Moore, Nwaneri

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Portugal U17 and England U17 across all competitions.

Date Match Competition 2/9/18 Portugal U17 4-0 England U17 U17 Friendly Games 11/9/17 England U17 3-2 Portugal U17 U17 Friendly Games 2/10/17 Portugal U17 1-0 England U17 U17 Friendly Games 2/5/16 Portugal U17 1-1 England U17 U17 Friendly Games 10/4/15 Portugal U17 1-1 England U17 U17 European Championship, Qual.

