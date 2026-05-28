Portugal FIFA World Cup 2026 TV Schedule: Live streams, channels, full fixture list, dates, kick-off times

Portugal FIFA World Cup 2026 TV broadcasts

To watch local broadcasts of Portugal's World Cup campaign from abroad, you can use a Virtual Private Network (VPN). Simply use your VPN to connect to a Portuguese server and stream the action live. All of Portugal's games will be shown on the free-to-air national broadcaster RTP, SIC, and TVI, while full premium coverage across the country is available via Sport TV.

Who is showing FIFA World Cup 2026 on TV in Portugal?

In Portugal, the official broadcasting rights for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup are shared between major free-to-air national networks (RTP, SIC, and TVI) and premium television providers.

Here is exactly how you can catch the action:

📺 Free-to-Air Television

RTP, SIC & TVI: As the national free-to-air broadcasters, these channels will share terrestrial coverage of select matches throughout the tournament. You can catch key fixtures, including all of A Seleção's matches and the World Cup Final, without needing a paid subscription via your standard digital antenna or streamed for free on RTP Play.

📱 Digital & Premium Streaming

Sport TV: For comprehensive access, Sport TV serves as the primary pay-TV home for the tournament in Portugal, broadcasting all 104 matches of the schedule live. Full exclusive access to the complete tournament calendar, multi-lingual commentary, and in-depth studio analysis is available through the Sport TV app and their dedicated premium sports channels.



