How to get Porto vs Rangers tickets: Europa League tickets, January 29 fixture, predictions & more

The curtain falls on the group phase of the Europa League this Thursday, and the Estadio do Dragao will be jumping as Porto, who take on Rangers, go in search of a vital victory. It’s set to be an intense and unmissable occasion, and you could be pitchside to witness the action unfold by snapping up tickets today.

Porto may have struggled on the road in Europe this season, but they have an 100% record at the Estadio do Dragao, with successive wins against Red Star Belgrade, Nice, and Malmö. They now look to propel themselves into the knockouts with another convincing performance on home turf.

You could be in Porto to find out if they can deliver the goods. Let GOAL give you all the latest ticket information, including where you can buy Porto vs Rangers tickets, how much they cost, and much more.

When is the Porto vs Rangers Europa League match?

Porto are aiming to record four straight home wins in the Europa League and clinch a top-8 spot in the final league standings. Below are details of the forthcoming match:

Date Fixture (CET) Venue Tickets Thu, Jan 29 Porto vs Rangers (9pm) Estadio do Dragao (Porto) Tickets

What to expect from Porto vs Rangers?

Porto has a long and illustrious European history, having reigned supreme as continental kings on four occasions, twice in the European Cup/Champions League and twice in the UEFA Cup/Europa League. It’s been 15 years since the last of those trophy triumphs, though (a 1-0 win over fellow Portuguese outfit, Braga, in the 2011 Europa League Final), and they are desperate for the glory days to return.

Frustratingly for Porto, with just one matchday of this season’s Europa League group phase remaining, they sit 9th in the standings, just one place off the crucial top-8 section. While the Portuguese giants are guaranteed a knockout berth, Francesco Farioli’s flock know that a victory this week will almost certainly see them clinch a bye to the Round of 16 stage.

Rangers’ European journey may be over, after picking up just 4pts from their opening seven league phase matches, but Porto cannot afford to take the 55-time Scottish champions too lightly. The Glasgow side have been revitalised under Danny Rohl, who took over the reins in October, and are currently on an 8-game winning streak in all competitions. They will want to go out on a high and always bring fervent travelling support with them.

How to buy Porto vs Rangers Europa League tickets

Aside from the UEFA Europa League final, you cannot buy tickets for Europa League matches directly through UEFA itself. Instead, they are sold club-by-club among the teams competing in this year's edition. To buy official Porto vs Rangers tickets, go to Porto’s club site and secure your seat(s) there.

Demand can often exceed available allocation for some of these European encounters, so in addition, fans can purchase Europa League tickets on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels.

Porto vs Rangers Europa League tickets: How much do they cost?

Official ticket prices range from €36 - €105 for the upcoming Europa League match against Rangers, depending on where you are seated at the Estadio do Dragao. The cheapest sections are to be found in the upper tiers, with the most expensive located in the central premium areas.

Keep tabs on the clubs’ official ticket portal for additional information about availability and prices. Tickets on secondary resale sites, such as StubHub, are currently available from €59 upwards.

Porto vs Rangers: Head-to-head matches

Date Competition Result Venue November 2019 Europa League Rangers 2-0 Porto Ibrox Stadium (Glasgow) October 2019 Europa League Porto 1-1 Rangers Estadio do Dragao (Porto) November 2005 Champions League Porto 1-1 Rangers Estadio do Dragao (Porto) September 2005 Champions League Rangers 3-2 Porto Ibrox Stadium (Glasgow) November 1983 UEFA Cup Winners Cup Porto 1-0 Rangers Estadio das Antas (Porto) October 1983 UEFA Cup Winners Cup Rangers 2-1 Porto Ibrox Stadium (Glasgow)

Upcoming Porto fixtures

Date Fixture (CET) Venue Competition Tickets Thu, Jan 29 Porto vs Rangers (9pm) Estadio do Dragao (Porto) UEL Tickets Mon, Feb 2 Casa Pia vs Porto (9.45pm) Estadio Municipal de Rio Maior (Rio Maior) Primeira Liga Tickets Mon, Feb 9 Porto vs Sporting CP Estadio do Dragao (Porto) Primeira Liga Tickets Sat, Feb 14 Nacional vs Porto (TBC) Estadio da Madeira (Funchal) Primeira Liga Tickets Sat, Feb 21 Porto vs Rio Ave (TBC) Estadio do Dragao (Porto) Primeira Liga Tickets Sat, Feb 28 Porto vs Arouca (TBC) Estadio do Dragao (Porto) Primeira Liga Tickets

History of the Estadio do Dragao

The Estadio do Dragao is an all-seater football stadium in Porto, Portugal. It's been the home ground of FC Porto since opening in 2003. With a capacity of 50,000+, it's the third-largest football stadium in Portugal after Lisbon's Estadio da Luz (Benfica) and Estadio Jose Alvalade (Sporting CP).

The Porto venue has held several international club and national team matches, including games at UEFA Euro 2004, the 2019 UEFA Nations League Final (Portugal vs Netherlands), and the 2021 UEFA Champions League Final (Manchester City vs Chelsea).

The Portuguese national team has played regular matches at the Estadio do Dragao over the past couple of decades, and they are unbeaten there since losing a group encounter against Greece at Euro 2004.