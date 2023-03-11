Portland Timbers vs St Louis: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch MLS game

Here's how you can watch Portland Timbers vs St Louis live on TV or stream in the US, the UK and India.

At Providence Park on Saturday, Portland Timbers will take on St. Louis City who will be looking to continue their perfect MLS record so far this season.

The home team enters this contest coming off of a 3-2 loss away to Los Angeles FC, while St Louis head into this matchup after a convincing win against Charlotte FC in their last game.

Portland have demonstrated potential to once again contend for a spot to play in the MLS playoffs after the first two weeks of the season.

The Timbers will still believe they are moving in the right direction after losing to Los Angeles in their most recent match.

Giovanni Savarese's team showed a strong attitude as they came close to overturning a 3-0 deficit against the defending champions.

As they begin their first-ever voyage as an MLS team, the new kids on the block will attempt to surprise their opponents once more.

St Louis enter this match with a perfect record thus far and already look deadly in front of goal, having tied Seattle Sounders for the most goals scored in the campaign through two games (6).

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about where to watch the game on TV and stream live online.

Portland Timbers vs St Louis date & kick-off time

Game: Portland Timbers vs St Louis Date: March 11, 2023 Kick-off time: 10:30 pm ET / 3:30 am GMT (Mar 12) / 9 am IST (Mar 12) Venue: Providence Park

Where to watch Portland Timbers vs St Louis on TV & live stream online

Fans in the United States & across the world can watch MLS with Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A Apple TV UK N/A Apple TV India N/A Apple TV

Portland Timbers team news and squad

For Portland Timbers, Dairon Asprilla, David Ayala, Yimmi Chara and Felipe Mora will miss out through injury. Aljaz Ivacic returns to the squad after recovering from an injury to his knee.

Portland Timbers possible XI: Ivacic; Mosquera, Zuparic, McGraw, Rasmussen; Williamson, Chara; Moreno, Evander, Loria; Niezgoda

Position Players Goalkeepers Ivacic, Bingham Defenders Bravo, Mosquera, Bonila, Zuparic, McGraw, Mabiala, Miller, Rasmussen Midfielders Evander, Y. Chara, Moreno, Ayala, Asparilla, Blanco, Paredes, D. Chara, Williamson Forwards Niezgoda, Mora, Ikoba

St. Louis team news and squad

St. Louis have no injury concerns and will have the full squad available for selection.

St. Louis possible XI: Burki; Nerwinski, Hiebert, Parker, Nelson; Blom, Lowen; Alm, Ostrak, Stroud; Klauss

