Portland Timbers vs Austin: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

The action continues in Major League Soccer this weekend as Portland Timbers and Austin FC go head to head at Providence Park on Sunday morning.

While the Timbers will be looking to pick up a third win on the trot for the first time since September, the visitors set out to snap their six-match winless run and get their campaign up and running.

Following a rocky start to the season, head coach Giovanni Savarese will be pleased with his team's reversal as Portland Timbers seem to have found their footing.

Last Sunday, the MLS champions defeated St. Louis City in an exciting 2-1 triumph at the CityPark, putting on yet another strong team performance.

Savarese's team is now at eighth in the Western Conference standings with 11 points from their 10 league games, tied on points with the Vancouver Whitecaps in ninth place.

Austin FC, on the other hand, failed to arrest their slump as they could only salvage a 2-2 draw against San Jose Earthquakes at the Q2 Stadium last weekend.

Jackson Yueill and Jeremy Ebobisse gave the Goonies a 2-0 lead early in the game, but Emiliano Rigoni and Sebastian Driussi scored for the hosts to force a tie for the victory.

With a victory this weekend, Austin FC might move up to seventh place in the Western Conference, where they are currently tied on nine points with Colorado Rapids.

Kick-Off Time

Game: Portland Timbers vs Austin Date: May 6, 2023 Kick-off time: 10:30 pm ET / 3 :30 am BST (May 7) Venue: Providence Park

Portland Timbers and Austin face off at Providence Park on May 6. The kickoff for the game is set for 10:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 3:30 am BST (May 7).

How to watch Portland Timbers vs Austin online - TV channels & live streams

Team News & Squads

Portland Timbers News

For Portland Timbers, Claudio Bravo, Sebastian Blanco and Felipe Mora have issues and are expected to miss the clash. David Bingham and Yimmi Chara are expected to return to the squad after recovering from their injuries.

Portland Timbers possible XI: Ivacic; Mosquera, Zuparic, McGraw, Miller; Moreno, D. Chara, Paredes, Loria; Boli, Evander

Position Players Goalkeepers Ivacic, Bingham Defenders Mosquera, Bonila, Zuparic, McGraw, Mabiala, Miller, Rasmussen Midfielders Moreno, Asparilla, D. Chara, Williamson, Paredes Forwards Niezgoda, Loria, Boli, Y. Chara

Austin FC News

Austin has Julio Cascante, Ethan Finlay and Zan Kolmanic unavailable for selection. Diego Fagundez will return to the squad after recovering from his injury. Left-back Jon Gallagher has been Austin's top scorer as they have struggled to find form up front.

Austin FC possible XI: Stuver; Lima, Ring, Vaisanen, Lundqvist; Redes, Valencia, Pereira, Rigoni; Urruti, Driussi

Position Players Goalkeepers Stuver, Bersano Defenders Lima, Vaisanen, Kolmanic, Keller, Jimenez, Tarek, Gallagher, Lundqvist Midfielders Driussi, Valencia, Ring, Wolff, Djeffal, Asensio Forwards Rigoni, Zardes, Urruti, Bruin, Ocampo-Chavez

Head-to-Head Record

Over the course of the last five clashes between the two teams, Portland Timbers have had three wins to Austin's two, only a slight advantage to the Timbers. However, they have won the last three, giving them a boost in head-to-heads.

