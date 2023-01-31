Porro signs for Spurs! Tottenham finally complete £40m transfer after Sporting initially reneged on deal

Tottenham have announced the signing of Pedro Porro in a £40 million ($49m) deal from Sporting CP, who initially reneged on the transfer on Monday.

Porro joins Spurs in £40m deal

Spence and Doherty leave club

Bellerin replaces Porro at Sporting

WHAT HAPPENED? Spurs appeared to have the signing all but wrapped up days before the January window slammed shut before complications delayed proceedings, with the deal finally getting over the line on deadline day instead. Antonio Conte had made clear his desire for an additional right-back this month, and he has got his wish - albeit at the eleventh hour.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Porro's arrival - which was all but confirmed by the player earlier on Tuesday - has caused a chain reaction of transfers around the continent. Barcelona full-back Hector Bellerin, once of North London rivals Arsenal, looks set to fill the vacant spot left in Sporting's back line. At Spurs, meanwhile, youngster Djed Spence completed a loan move to Ligue 1 side Rennes, while fellow full-back Matt Doherty is on his way to Atletico Madrid until the end of the season.

WHAT NEXT FOR PORRO? The Spaniard signs with plenty of time to settle before Spurs' crunch Premier League matchup against reigning champions Manchester City on Sunday, where Conte could hand the full-back his competitive debut.