The forward has overcome injury problems to inspire her country into Sunday's final at Wembley, where they face hosts England

Alexandra Popp set a Women's Euro record on Wednesday as she fired Germany into the 2022 tournament final, bagging both goals in the 2-1 semi-final victory over France at Milton Keynes.

Popp volleyed Germany ahead in the 41st minute, showing great instinct to meet cross from the right and lash in from six yards - only for an unfortunate own goal by goalkeeper Merle Frohms to level the score before half time.

Germany's captain would not be denied her shot at history however, rising to head home 14 minutes from time to set up a blockbuster final against hosts England on Sunday at Wembley.

Popp can't stop scoring

Those strikes take Popp to six goals for the tournament, level with England's Beth Mead in the golden boot race - a fascinating side-show for Sunday's final.

Popp has already made history however, having scored in all five Germany matches at this Euros so far. No female player has ever scored in more games at a single European tournament.

She overtakes compatriot Heidi Mohr, who scored in four games spread across three tournaments (1989, 1991 and 1993).

Unsurprisingly Popp was named player of the match for her performance, in what is the 29-year-old's first ever Euros. Terrible luck with injuries have prevented her playing in the competition until this one.

Germany continue Euros dominance

By far and away the most successful nation in the tournament's history, this will be Germany's ninth Euros final out of 11 tournament appearances.

Only in 1993 and 2017 have they failed to reach the last game in Euros where they have featured - and they have won every final in which they have played.