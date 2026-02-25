How to get Poland vs Albania World Cup Qualifier tickets: March 26 fixture, prices & more

Albania celebrated its first victory over Poland for 70 years during the Euro 2024 qualifiers three years ago. Poland now looks to avenge that loss in Warsaw, when the pair clash in the World Cup 2026 play-off semi-final.

The sides have met regularly in competitive encounters down the years, and although Poland has a healthy head-to-head advantage, Albania has proved itself a tough nut to crack. We can expect another edge-of-your-seat match-up, with the winner set to meet Ukraine or Sweden in the play-off final (March 31).

Let GOAL give you all the vital information you need for the upcoming Poland vs Albania World Cup qualifier, including where to buy tickets and how much they will cost.

When is the Poland vs Albania World Cup Qualifier?

Date Fixture (local time) Venue Tickets Thu, March 26 Poland vs Albania (8.45pm) Stadion Narodowy (Warsaw) Tickets

How to buy Poland vs Albania World Cup Qualifier tickets

Tickets for Poland vs Albania went on sale at the end of January via the Polish football association (PZPN) site.

According to regulations, only 5% of the stadium's capacity will be available for the away fans, or in other words, 2,900 tickets for Albanian supporters, while 55,100 will be available for the home fans.

In addition, fans can buy tickets on the secondary market like StubHub, for those seeking to buy last-minute tickets through alternative channels.

Poland vs Albania World Cup Qualifier tickets: How much do they cost?

Ticket prices for Polish internationals can vary, depending on seat location, package, and opponent. Categories for the upcoming play-off vs Albania were as follows through official routes:

Category 1 (side stands): PLN 240 (€56)

PLN 240 (€56) Category 2 (corner sections): PLN 180 (€42)

PLN 180 (€42) Category 3 (behind the goals): PLN 120 (€28)

The prices shown are for adults. Concessions are available too for disabled supporters and juniors (under 12).

Remember to keep tabs on the relevant national football association sites for additional information, and also on secondary resale sites such as StubHub for current ticket availability.

What can you expect from the Poland vs Albania World Cup Qualifier?

After reaching both the 2018 and 2022 World Cup Finals, it will be Poland's best run of consecutive World Cup appearances for 40 years, if they can qualify for this summer's soccer jamboree in North America.

Despite missing out on an automatic World Cup spot, finishing second to the Dutch in their qualifying group, Poland had a very positive 2025, especially on home soil, where they remained unbeaten, winning five times, drawing once, and conceding just twice.

Having qualified for two of the previous three European Championships, Albania is now looking to make further progress on the international scene by reaching their first-ever World Cup Finals.

Poland will know they cannot afford to take the challenge of the Kuqezinjte (red and blacks) too lightly. Sylvinho's successful reign as Albania boss has been built on a strong defence. They allowed just five goals to be scored against them, en route to finishing as group runners-up and four of those were conceded in two matches against England.