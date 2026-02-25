Goal.com
Poland v Netherlands - FIFA World Cup 2026 QualifierGetty Images Sport
Rob Norcup

How to get Poland vs Albania World Cup Qualifier tickets: March 26 fixture, prices & more

You could savour the electric atmosphere during this World Cup play-off in Warsaw

Albania celebrated its first victory over Poland for 70 years during the Euro 2024 qualifiers three years ago. Poland now looks to avenge that loss in Warsaw, when the pair clash in the World Cup 2026 play-off semi-final.

The sides have met regularly in competitive encounters down the years, and although Poland has a healthy head-to-head advantage, Albania has proved itself a tough nut to crack. We can expect another edge-of-your-seat match-up, with the winner set to meet Ukraine or Sweden in the play-off final (March 31).

Let GOAL give you all the vital information you need for the upcoming Poland vs Albania World Cup qualifier, including where to buy tickets and how much they will cost.

When is the Poland vs Albania World Cup Qualifier?

DateFixture (local time) Venue Tickets
Thu, March 26 Poland vs Albania (8.45pm) Stadion Narodowy (Warsaw)Tickets

How to buy Poland vs Albania World Cup Qualifier tickets

Tickets for Poland vs Albania went on sale at the end of January via the Polish football association (PZPN) site. 

According to regulations, only 5% of the stadium's capacity will be available for the away fans, or in other words, 2,900 tickets for Albanian supporters, while 55,100 will be available for the home fans.

In addition, fans can buy tickets on the secondary market like StubHub, for those seeking to buy last-minute tickets through alternative channels.

Poland vs Albania World Cup Qualifier tickets: How much do they cost?

Ticket prices for Polish internationals can vary, depending on seat location, package, and opponent. Categories for the upcoming play-off vs Albania were as follows through official routes:

  • Category 1 (side stands): PLN 240 (€56)
  • Category 2 (corner sections): PLN 180 (€42)
  • Category 3 (behind the goals): PLN 120 (€28)

The prices shown are for adults. Concessions are available too for disabled supporters and juniors (under 12).

Remember to keep tabs on the relevant national football association sites for additional information, and also on secondary resale sites such as StubHub for current ticket availability.

What can you expect from the Poland vs Albania World Cup Qualifier?

After reaching both the 2018 and 2022 World Cup Finals, it will be Poland's best run of consecutive World Cup appearances for 40 years, if they can qualify for this summer's soccer jamboree in North America.

Despite missing out on an automatic World Cup spot, finishing second to the Dutch in their qualifying group, Poland had a very positive 2025, especially on home soil, where they remained unbeaten, winning five times, drawing once, and conceding just twice.

Having qualified for two of the previous three European Championships, Albania is now looking to make further progress on the international scene by reaching their first-ever World Cup Finals.

Poland will know they cannot afford to take the challenge of the Kuqezinjte (red and blacks) too lightly. Sylvinho's successful reign as Albania boss has been built on a strong defence. They allowed just five goals to be scored against them, en route to finishing as group runners-up and four of those were conceded in two matches against England.

Frequently asked questions

Poland and Albania have met 15 times in total previously, with Poland winning 10, Albania winning 2 and they’ve shared the spoils on 3 occasions.

Sep 2023 - Euro 2024 Qualifier: Albania vs Poland (2-0)
Mar 2023 - Euro 2024 Qualifier: Poland vs Albania (1-0)
Oct 2021 - World Cup 2022 Qualifier: Albania vs Poland (0-1)
Sep 2021 - World Cup 2022 Qualifier: Poland vs Albania (4-1)
May 2008 - International Friendly: Albania vs Poland (0-1)
May 2005 - International Friendly: Poland vs Albania (1-0)
Nov 1989 - World Cup 1990 Qualifier: Albania vs Poland (1-2)
Oct 1988 - World Cup 1990 Qualifier: Poland v Albania (1-0)
May 1985 - World Cup 1986 Qualifier: Albania vs Poland (0-1)
Oct 1984 - World Cup 1986 Qualifier: Poland vs Albania (2-2)

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026. It is going to be jointly hosted by 16 cities in three North American countries; the main host country of matches is the United States, while Canada and Mexico are co-hosts. The tournament will be the first time the World Cup finals have been hosted by three nations and is the first to include 48 teams, having had 32 competing at previous editions. The World Cup final is scheduled to be held at MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey on July 19. This summer’s FIFA Club World Cup final is also being staged at MetLife Stadium.

Argentina are the defending champions following their World Cup 2022 triumph in Qatar. No side has regained the crown since Brazil accomplished the feat in Chile in 1962.

