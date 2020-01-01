‘Pogba is a top player & can inspire Man Utd’ – Cole excited by potential at Old Trafford

The former Red Devils striker believes a World Cup-winning midfielder can thrive when football resumes alongside Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford

Paul Pogba remains a “top, top player” for , says Andy Cole, with the Frenchman boasting the ability to inspire a top-four challenge alongside Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford.

The Red Devils are waiting on the resumption of Premier League action, with a green light given for the 2019-20 campaign to be played to a finish from June 17.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will return to the field sat fifth in the English top-flight, three points adrift of and the final qualification spot.

More teams

They are also still in the and , with there plenty for those at Old Trafford to play for.

United will feel confident regarding their chances of ending with a flourish, especially as key men such as Pogba and Rashford will be back to full fitness and available to Solskjaer once more.

Cole expects that to work in the Red Devils’ favour, while the value of international Fernandes and an extended stay for Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo has also been talked up.

“Before this season came to a halt, United were doing extremely well,” former United frontman Cole told The Mirror.

“They started to play some really nice football, win some games, and were cracking on in their bid to try to get fourth spot.

“I'm really happy to see Paul back, I think he's a top, top player.

“Regardless of all the shenanigans around him, when he gets his head down, he constantly proves how good he is.

“Fernandes, what he's done since joining in January is absolutely phenomenal. I'm looking forward to seeing him and Paul play together in midfield.

“This has been Marcus's best season, playing in his preferred position, and hopefully he can come back fit and well and have no more problems with his back.

“So I'm looking forward to seeing all three of them play together.”

Article continues below

Cole added on a deal which will see a proven No.9 remain at Old Trafford until January 2021: “Ighalo didn't want his loan to end and go back to . For me, he brings something different to the team

“He gets hold of the ball, he runs into the box, he wants to score goals, and he can get scruffy goals, which is something United haven't had for a while.”

Along with stepping up their preparations for the return of competitive football, United are also piecing together plans for the next transfer window – with the Red Devils being linked with moves for the likes of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho and playmaker Jack Grealish.