Pogba & Rashford vital to Man Utd's future, says Solskjaer

The pair have been revitalised under the Norwegian coach and he believes they are at the right place to achieve their dreams

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has urged to hold on to Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford, saying the pair will play a "vital" role in the club's future.

Pogba has been repeatedly linked with a move to and admitted last week that he has long dreamed of playing for the Spanish giants under Zinedine Zidane.

Rashford, meanwhile, is said to have attracted interest from , though Sky Sports have reported the international is ready to commit to a new deal at United after Solskjaer was appointed coach on a permanent basis this week.

Both players have been in good form since Solskjaer took over at the helm in December, each scoring six Premier League goals under the Norwegian's reign.

And former United striker Solskjaer believes Pogba and Rashford will remain integral parts of the squad for a long time.

“They are vital for our future,” Solskjaer told reporters. “You have got loads of players who you can build a team around and those are two that you asked me about.”

When asked if the two stars can reach their career goals at United, he replied: “I would believe so. That’s our aim as a club, to be achieving what we have done in the past. That is the expectations here.

“Of course, we are hoping to build a team strong enough [to be] worthy of the history of the club.”

Solskjaer is also hoping United convince Ander Herrera to extend his stay beyond this season at Old Trafford as contract talks with the Spanish midfielder continue.

"We want the best players in this club," the coach added. "Let’s hope club and player find an agreement. We will have a strong squad next season. Ander has been very good since I came in."

While the 46-year-old knows which players he wants to hold on to, he is eager to add to the squad this summer.

“United is a club that has money, and that has to be spent in a reasonable way," he added. "People who know me know that I will use that in a good way. We have a plan with the club, they have scouted players for longer than I have been here, and we have players that we need to keep. We will not spend money just to spend money.”