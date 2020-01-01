'Pogba is our player' - Solskjaer responds to Man Utd midfielder's Real Madrid comments

The France international spoke about a potential dream transfer to the Santiago Bernabeu to fuel further questions over his long-term future

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is confident Paul Pogba is going to be at for the next two years after the midfielder flirted with a future move to .

Not for the first time, Pogba has spoken about his ‘dream’ to one day play for Real and it prompted further discussion about his future.

The Frenchman has one year left on his Old Trafford deal, with the club holding an option to extend for a further year, but the World Cup winner and his super-agent Mino Raiola have spoken in the past about his desire to move on.

More teams

But, following Pogba's recent comments while away on international duty, Solskjaer was insistent that the 27-year-old would see out his deal and seemed convinced he will not be going anywhere.

“Paul's our player, he's going to be here for another two years,” Solskjaer said. “I’m sure Paul is focused on doing his best for us and we want to see the best of Paul and I'm sure in the next couple of years we'll get the best out of him.”

Pogba is set to be available for United’s trip to Newcastle on Saturday evening for their first game since the 6-1 hammering at home to before the international break.

Plenty of reports suggested there had been issues in the dressing room following that result but Bruno Fernandes came out this week to dismiss the claims and Solskjaer added to the sentiment from the international.

“We've been in touch with the ones that have been away and it's one of those things you have to get over as soon as you can and move on. We know any little chance from outside, you want to create a division,” Solskjaer explained.

Article continues below

“Bruno spoke really well the other day, we are united and have to stay together. We can't listen to everyone outside, we’ve got to get on with it.

"Bruno has lost two league games since he came to the club and he came in February. But, it's been two in quick succession, he's not used to losing league games for us but Bruno, welcome to Manchester United, this is what happens when you lose a couple.

"They’re going to try and create a division between us but that’s not going to happen, this is a group that wants to work hard together and stick together.”