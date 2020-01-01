Pogba and Fernandes can come together for Manchester United, but one might have to sacrifice a little bit - Fletcher

The ex-Old Trafford favourite has expressed his belief that compromises will need to be made if the two midfielders are to link up effectively

Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes "can come together" for but "somebody might have to sacrifice a bit of something", according to Darren Fletcher.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is currently preparing his side for the Premier League restart, with a huge clash against scheduled for next Friday.

The United boss will likely have a full squad to choose from for the first time this season, and Pogba is in line to make his first appearance for the club since December.

The World Cup winner underwent surgery on an ankle injury in January, but has benefitted from the extra recovery time afforded to him by the coronavirus enforced break in the campaign.

Former Red Devils striker Louis Saha says Pogba is "super motivated" to star alongside €55 million (£62m/$49m) winter signing Fernandes after returning to full fitness, with supporters eager to see if a spark ignites between the two mercurial talents in the middle of the pitch.

Fletcher is certain that Pogba and Fernandes are a compatible pairing, but he warns that one of them may have to adjust their game in order to bring the best out of the other.

"Without doubt, of course. Great players can come together,’" the ex-United midfielder told MUTV . "Listen: somebody might have to sacrifice a little bit of something – that’s part of being in a team, it’s not an individual sport.

"When you play with a certain midfield, whether it’s a midfield three, you adapt your game to complement each other. That’s what I had to do at United. I was in the team with lots of different midfielders, lots of combinations and, if a certain midfielder was playing, I would try to take up positions to allow him to benefit and he would do things to allow me to benefit.

"It’s all about being compatible and recognising the strengths of your fellow team-mates and how to get your best performance, but, ultimately, you might be sacrificing what you do best to allow someone else to excel, which helps the team win."

Fletcher added on Fernandes' instant impact at Old Trafford following his move from : "I think he’s been fantastic. Listen, his ability has been there for everyone to see. For me, it’s been his personality and his attitude.

"He tries things, he tries difficult passes but, when he gives it away, it’s his reaction after he does it. It’s fantastic, his hunger to try and get the ball back. He doesn’t throw his arms up in the air or sulk and moan.

"He’s bossing people on the pitch, he’s taking responsibility. He’s looked like the epitome of a Manchester United player. He wants to be there, he wants the ball, he demands the ball. He’s seen Old Trafford as his theatre and he’s relishing it.

"He’s sort of been a breath of fresh air with personality more than anything, which is what you need to play for Man United. Ability’s not enough. You need the personality to play for Manchester United and he epitomises it."