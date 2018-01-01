'Pogba celebrations disrespectful' - Makelele slams Man Utd midfielder for elaborate behaviour

The former Chelsea midfielder wasn't impressed with his countryman's antics after scoring on Sunday

Paul Pogba’s goal celebrations are disrespectful to his opponents, according to former midfielder Claude Makelele.

Pogba has made a sensational return to form for following the arrival of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as interim manager.

The 25-year-old scored twice against Huddersfield on Boxing Day before again notching twice in the Red Devils’ 4-1 win against Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Sunday – more goals than he had managed in his previous 17 appearances under Solskjaer’s predecessor Jose Mourinho.

Pogba endured a tempestuous relationship with the Portuguese with several public fallouts over the past two-and-a-half seasons.

The former man even found himself on the bench for Mourinho’s final three games in charge before being immediately recalled by Solskjaer against Cardiff just before Christmas.

After both goals against the Cherries Pogba celebrated with some of his elaborate dance moves, with the international admitting after the game that the players are “enjoying themselves” under Solskjaer.

His countryman Makelele, however, is not impressed with Pogba’s antics and feels he is being disrespectful.

The former and Chelsea midfielder revealed he would have spoken to Pogba had he been his team-mate.

“One example is Thierry Henry,” Makelele told Astro SuperSport. “When he scored a goal before, so many goals, he's never happy.

“One day I ask Thierry, 'Why?' He said, 'It's the way I celebrate my goal. I know people don't like this, but I'm like this. I can't change this.

"For me, it means sometimes you don't respect your opponent, you know?

"It's frustrating. I'm fronting Pogba. If I was a player I would want to tell him, ‘Listen, do this in the dressing room, not now. It's frustrating. You win 4-0, you're dancing in front of me.’"

Makelele admitted he would often react angrily when a player did something similar during his career, including former forward Ronaldinho.

"I have a lot of history, not just Ronaldinho,” added the 45-year-old.

"It's football - sometimes you need to explain to the player in front of you, give a little bit of respect, also."