Pochettino questions 'unbelievable' Son red card after Gomes injury

The Spurs boss believes the challenge wasn't as bad as the damage it ultimately caused and VAR should have ensured their player wasn't sent off

manager Mauricio Pochettino is adamant Son Heung-min shouldn't have been shown a red card for his challenge on Andre Gomes, which resulted in a horrific leg injury for the Everton midfielder.

The South Korean star caught Gomes late in the game on Sunday with the Toffees player landing awkwardly and left in visible distress.

Son himself was distraught by the damage he unintentionally caused and was ultimately shown a red card for the tackle after a VAR review.

With Spurs reduced to 10 men, they'd go on to concede an injury-time equaliser and draw the game 1-1, with Pochettino unhappy that Son was given his marching orders.

“It was dreadful for Andre, but judge the action, not judge what happened after," Pochettino said post-match.

"We are very disappointed with this type of situation on VAR - it is there to help the referee not confuse the situation more. The referees need help. They need to go and check on the screen.

"In the end the decision changed everything, we were in control, we believed we were going to win the game, then we conceded the goal.

"The VAR need to check if it was a bad tackle and not a bad injury. It was clear that it was never the intention of Son to create the problem that happens after.

"It was unbelievable he received the red card. I never complain about the VAR, but please - we need use it in the best way. It is going to change the spirit of football.

“I was the first or only coach in the Premier League that was against the VAR. This type of situation, that you need to help because the decision of the referee was yellow card. It is creating a big, big mess."

Son was left rattled by the incident with Toffees players visiting him in the dressing room post-match to ensure there were no hard feelings.

“He was devastated,” Pochettino said of Son. “The players from came to console him. I want to thank the captain, Coleman. He came to speak to Son.

"In the moment it was a little bit confusing, everyone knows on the pitch what happened, but no one believed it was intentional.

“When we watched on TV the outcome was very bad and we feel very sorry for Andre. The action was very bad luck."